Graveside services will be held Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the North Conway Cemetery for Mary A. Roberts of North Conway, N.H., who died Dec. 23, 2019, at the Merriman House in North Conway.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
