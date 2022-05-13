In remembrance of John "Jack" Patrick Mahoney, a graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. for family. We invite those wishing to celebrate him to please join us at Purity Spring Resort's Sunset Beach from 2 to 4 p.m. If desired, in lieu of gifts or flowers, please donate in Jack's name to the Laura Foundation (1014 Eaton Road, Madison, NH 03849 or online at thelaurafoundation.org).
