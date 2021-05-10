SPC-4 Harry A. Simpson of Center Ossipee, N.H., will be laid to rest in the Lakeview Cemetery at 95 Portland Road in Freedom, N.H., on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m.
Harry is the son of Susan J. Simpson and the late Harry Simpson.
Harry is survived by his daughter Cassidy; brother Guy and Amy Simpson of South Carolina; significant other Deborah Nepomuceno; loving Aunt Linda White; stepsister Patricia Berg; stepbrother Joseph Simpson; and many aunts and uncles; nieces and nephews; cousins and close friends.
