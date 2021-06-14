There will be a graveside service for Frederick W. Kennett on Saturday, June 19, at 2 p.m. at the Center Conway Cemetery
A celebration of life will follow at the American Legion Post 46 located at 47 Tasker Hill Road in Conway, N.H., from 3 to 5 p.m.
Furber and White Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
