Alan C. Gilman passed away on March 18, 2020. Please join us for a memorial service honoring Alan's life on Friday, Sept. 4, at 9:30 a.m. to be held at the Gilman Cemetery on East Madison Road in Madison. N.H. (across from the farm house).
