Winifred "Winnie" G. Mitchell, 83, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, from pancreatic cancer.
She lived in the Ossipee Mountains of Center Ossipee, N.H., her whole life. She was one of 10 children (five boys and five girls) born to Belmont and Grace (Eldridge) White in their home in the Ossipee Mountains.
Winnie grew up in a time when everyone worked hard and did their share. They were taught respect, honor and obey, honesty and good values. When you make a promise you keep it. She kept all these values her whole life and taught them to her children.
In 1955, she married Lynwood Ryder and they had five children: Perley, Sandra, Belmont, Gertrude and Wendy (died at age 3 of Leukemia).
Later in life, she married Arthur Hahn and after his death she married David Mitchell.
In earlier years, she worked doing books for her husband Lynwood's logging business.
She also worked at Frankson's Furniture/Yield House in West Ossipee, N.H., and North Conway, N.H. Worked in home care and also enjoyed many hours working with her sister Gerry and others at Remick Country Doctor Museum & Farm in Tamworth, N.H.
Winnie will be remembered for her loving and caring heart. She helped take care of many family members while they were sick. She was always ready to give people rides or lend a hand, whatever the need was. These values she also taught her children.
She loved doing genealogy and not only to explore her own family history but she helped others discover theirs. Some of her activities included: snowshoeing, walking, playing horseshoes, bowling, gardening and watching wildlife out her back window. She loved the outdoors and her mountain view as they changed with the seasons.
Winnie is survived by her husband of 32 years David Mitchell; her children, Perley Ryder of Center Ossipee; Sandra Ames and her husband, Roger, of Silver Lake, N.H.; Belmont Ryder and his wife, Rhonda, of Center Ossipee; and Gertrude Ryder of Berlin, N.H. She also leaves behind her two sisters, Barbara Hehl and her husband, Jack, of Silver Lake; and Geraldine Eldridge of West Ossipee; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
2 Timothy 4:7,8: "I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, shall give to me at that day: and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing."
She was a member of the Cremation Society of NH.
At her request, there will be no services. In the spring, the family will gather for an outdoor cookout at her home where she loved to be and then they will place her ashes in the Welch cemetery in the Ossipee Mountains.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Ossipee Mountain Baptist Church (Maintenance Fund), 50A Chapel Road, Center Ossipee, NH 03814.
She was a member of the church all her life, it was built on land that was part of the homestead and was given by her father.
