William J. McDermott of Rye and Intervale, N.H., and formerly of North Andover, Mass., passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2022, at Harmony Homes by the Bay in Durham, N.H., after several years of declining health with his loving family by his side.
Bill was born in Lowell, Mass., on Sept. 8, 1951. He attended Lowell public schools and went to McIntosh School of Business where he received his associates degree. He then went on to the University of Lowell to study business. During college he was hired by the Raytheon Company. After a successful 39-year career, he retired early.
Bill was fondly known as “Fuzzy” by family and close friends. He met his wife, Mary Ellen Fennessy, through one of his Lowell buddies while sailing in Marblehead in 1990. They married in 1992, lived in Marblehead, Mass., then built a home in North Andover in 1994. Their son, Patrick, arrived in 1997, and they both often said it was the greatest thing that ever happened to them.
Bill was a true family man. He loved his family. He cared for his parents, helped Mary Ellen with her mom and just loved being Patrick’s dad. He loved all the holidays, as well as family, and friend gatherings, especially the football parties.
His most favorite times were attending all of Patrick’s sporting events, fishing and boating with him, and all the winters spent up in Intervale. Initially teaching Patrick to ski he quickly realized Cranmore Mountain Ski School could do a better job. That they did, and Patrick started racing.
Fuzzy loved taking Patrick to all his alpine races and being a race worker until he could no longer. Fuzzy so enjoyed all the camaraderie and wonderful friendships formed at Cranmore. The Intervale home was his happy place.
Fuzzy was a true gentleman and lived by example teaching Patrick all he could about life, boating and cars. He loved cars and could tell you the make, model, and year of any older car he would spot on the road. He was a quiet, reserved, caring, kind, generous gentleman loved and respected by all who knew him. He was an observer and a wonderful judge of character. He as a great friend always willing to lend a helping hand. A perfectionist through and through paying attention to every detail.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Emily McDermott; his sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Kevin Smith; his brothers in-laws, Warren Griffin and Jay Sabolauskas; and his sister-in-law Eileen P. Fennessy.
He is survived by his wife Mary Ellen Fennessy; and his son Patrick McDermott of Rye, N.H.; brother Henry McDermott and his wife, Judy, of North Andover; sister Joan Griffin of Exeter, N.H.; sister Joyce Sabolauskas of North Chelmsford, Mass.; along with many nieces, nephews and cherished friends.
The family is so very thankful for the wonderful care he received from the dedicated staff at Harmony Homes by the Bay in addition to the staff of Brookhaven Hospice.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Brookhaven Hospice, 2 Bedford Farms Drive, Bedford, NH 03110-6525 or Sailing Heals, 27 Congress St., Salem, MA 01970.
Visiting hours will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory at 811 Lafayette Road in Hampton, N.H. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. following the visitation at St. Theresa Parish, 815 Central Road, Rye Beach, NH 03970. Burial will be private. The Mass will be livestreamed at sainttheresachurchrye.org/live-streaming.
Please go to remickgendron.com to view Fuzzy’s memorial website, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
