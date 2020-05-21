On Saturday, May 16, 2020, William “Bill” Randolph Bousley passed away at the Mountain View Nursing Home. He was 83 years old.
Bill was born in Long Beach, Calif., on March 8, 1937, to Margaret and Randolph Bousley.
Bill was a “Navy Brat” and traveled many places before finding his home in Massachusetts. Once there he met the love of his life, Janice Cookson.
Bill joined the Navy and became a Seabee. Once he retired from the Navy, he had several jobs before working as a machinist/grinder for jet engines at GE.
Upon retirement, Bill and Janice explored many places traveling all over the country. They would share stories of all of their adventures with their friends and family.
They loved living as snowbirds splitting their time between Maine and Florida. Bill loved life and was a very social person. He enjoyed boating, fishing, traveling and was always full of silly antics to make people laugh.
Bill was predeceased by his loving wife Janice.
He leaves behind his sister-in-law Candace Muise of Ipswich, Mass.
He also leaves his four children, his son Bill Bousley and his wife, Deb, of Brentwood, N.H.; his daughter Doreena Short and her husband, Rob, of Ossipee, N.H.; his daughter Melody Lamore and her husband, Dan, of New Market, N.H.; and his daughter Jennifer Doucette of Ossipee, N.H. He also leaves behind a “bucket full’ of grandkids and great-grandkids.
He is going to be missed very much.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Mountain View Nursing Home for the care and compassion that they gave Bill during his time there.
Per Bill’s request there will not be any services.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.
