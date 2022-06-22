Virginia M. Dumas, 76, of Effingham, N.H., known as “Ginny,” passed away peacefully during the night of Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Virginia was born July 1, 1945, in Everett, Mass.
She was predeceased in death by her husband, Paul Dumas of Effingham, and her parents, Joseph and Claudia Irene Dacey, of Everett, Mass. There were no children.
Ginny was a law clerk in Massachusetts prior to getting married and settling in Effingham in the 1970s. She served the town of Effingham as town clerk, operating out of her house until office space was made up in the Town Hall. She was a Reiki master and enjoyed gardening and her annual trip to Spider Web Gardens in the spring. She was a lifelong animal lover and had the love of many dogs through the years.
Ginny loved reading on her back deck while enjoying her flowers and herbs. The last few years had been tough on her as she was relegated to a wheelchair and could not drive anymore, especially to the library she enjoyed so much, the Effingham Public Library.
She was a prolific member of the library knitting group for years, making hats, gloves, and scarves for the Holiday Tree of Ossipee Concerned Citizens. She was a volunteer at the library for years as well
A celebration of Ginny’s life will be at the Effingham Public Library on Wednesday, July 20, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakes Region Humane Society, Ossipee, NH 03864 or the Effingham Public Library, Effingham, NH 03882. Read a library book in her honor.
