Virginia “Ginny” Evelyn Lewis, age 93, formerly of Freedom, N.H., passed away on June 25, 2022.
Born in New York City on August 20, 1928, daughter of Laddie M. McVicker Sr. & Evelyn M. Chaffee. As a teenager she moved to North Port, Long Island, married in 1952 and moved to Boston, then Framingham, Mass., in mid-1950s, then Cohasset, Mass., in 1970, then Freedom, N.H., in 1978 and finally moved closer to her son in Exton and Wayne, Pa., in 2014.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard P. Lewis Sr. in 1980, her sister Margaret E. McVicker in 1927 and brothers Laddie M. McVicker Jr. in 2013 and William H. McVicker in 2015. Surviving is her son R. Paul Lewis Jr. and grandson Rick P. Lewis III and his wife Kelly of Downingtown, Pa.
Much loved by many, Ginny was very talented — an artist & interior designer who owned a small business “Sea Horse Interior Design” during the 1970s. She had a great sense of humor and loved to entertain at her home.
Paul and Rick would visit her in New Hampshire every summer where she would teach her grandson how to cook. She was very active into her mid-80s, cutting her lawn and gardening. She raised pigs, chickens, ducks and lambs shortly after her husband’s death. She was truly an amazing woman.
Relatives and friends can pay their respects on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. at the Lakeview Cemetery in Freedom for a graveside service followed by a repast at Bay Haven Lobster Pound Cornish, Maine. at 3 p.m.
Funeral arrangements by the Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, Pa., (610) 431-9000.
