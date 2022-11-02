lewis

Virginia Lewis

Virginia “Ginny” Evelyn Lewis, age 93, formerly of Freedom, N.H., passed away on June 25, 2022.

Born in New York City on August 20, 1928, daughter of Laddie M. McVicker Sr. & Evelyn M. Chaffee. As a teenager she moved to North Port, Long Island, married in 1952 and moved to Boston, then Framingham, Mass., in mid-1950s, then Cohasset, Mass., in 1970, then Freedom, N.H., in 1978 and finally moved closer to her son in Exton and Wayne, Pa., in 2014.

