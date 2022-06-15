Dr. Vincent J. Kloskowski Jr., 87, of South River, N.J., and Brownfield, Maine, peacefully passed with his on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Born and raised in South River, N.J., Vincent was a prolific educator and writer. Dr. Kloskowski was the author of educational textbooks titled: "Didacticism: Montessori and the Disadvantaged Student," as well as "Pedagogy Plain and Fancy: The Amish and the Disadvantaged Student."
Vincent received numerous academic degrees throughout his life which included a bachelor of science degree in education and master of arts degree from Seton Hall University; master of education degree from Rutgers University; his doctorate of philosophy degree, Ph.D., from Philathia College in Ontario, Canada; and his doctorate of education degree, Ed.D., from Nova Southeastern University. He also graduated from Harvard University with a Certificate in Counseling in Colleges.
Dr. Kloskowski’s lifelong love for education made him a strong educator, while working in many facets of the education profession. Throughout his career, Vincent was an educational specialist for the State of New Jersey Department of Education based in the Middlesex County Office; owned his private education consultancy practice; principal for Jamesburg Elementary School in Jamesburg, N.J.; a reading specialist for North Brunswick School District in North Brunswick, N.J.; an elementary school teacher early in his career in the Old Bridge School District in Old Bridge, N.J.; and an adjunct education faculty member at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.
Vincent was also dedicated to the Blessed Mother and daily recitation of the rosary throughout his life. He truly enjoyed hobbies such as his farm, tractors, home improvement projects, history, antiques, classic cars, old movies, and reading.
Dr. Kloskowski was also a proud Marine veteran. Involved in many organizations throughout life, he was also a member of the finance committee for Our Lady of the Mountains Church in North Conway, N.H., where he attended Mass and served as a member of the Holy Name Society at St. Mary’s Ostrabrama Church in South River, N.J., his hometown parish where he was a lifelong communicant.
Vincent was also member of IDEA Academy of Fellows where he won the Distinguished Educator Award and won Who’s Who In America, Who's Who in Education, and Who's Who in the East by MARQUIS. He was a man of many talents and skills excelling in everything he was involved in.
Vincent loved spending time with his wife, Geraldine, for nearly 65 years with their wedding anniversary on June 29. He is sadly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him throughout life.
Vincent is predeceased by his parents Vincent and Mary Kloskowski; sister Laura and brother-in-law, Francis Krisak of Hamilton, N.J.; and his brother the Rev. Msgr. Stanley Kloskowski of the Camden, N.J., Diocese.
He is survived by his beloved wife Geraldine Kloskowski (Brinson) of Brownfield, Maine and South River; his adored son Vincent J. Kloskowski III, Ph.D., of Brownfield; his brother Edward Kloskowski of Hamilton; his nephews, Edward and Darlene Krisak of Hamilton; Anthony, wife, Debra Krisak and children of Fairless Hills, Pa.; Edward Kloskowski of Indian Rock Beach, Fla.; Matthew and wife, Diana Kloskowski, and children of Odessa. Fla.; and his niece Kristine, husband, Scott Lucke, and children of South Brunswick.
For Vincent's North Country friends, a Mass in his intention will be celebrated on Saturday, June 18, at 4:30 p.m. at Our Lady of the Mountains Roman Catholic Church, North Conway, N.H., offered by Fr. Joshua Livingston. Please join in remembrance prayer at Mass if you wish.
Funeral services were coordinated by the M.A. Maliszewski Funeral Home in South River, N.J., with a funeral Mass held on Feb. 25 at St. Mary Ostrabrama Church in South River with burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, East Brunswick, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, remembrance donations made in Vincent’s name to the American Cancer Society, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Seton Hall University, Rutgers University, the National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, Pa. or the Blue Army Shrine, Washington, N.J.
Completed arrangements, letters of condolence to the family, and directions may be found at maliszewskifuneralhome.com.
