Tillie Haralampopoulos died peacefully at home on Sept. 23, 2020 at the age of 94.
Tillie was born June 17, 1926. A longtime resident of the Mount Washington Valley, Tillie found her forever family in 1991 with Donna Comire whom Tillie lovingly called Momma, Brianna Comire and Emery Gray.
Despite a life of challenges, Tillie is perhaps most known for her beaming smile and contagious laughter. On the other hand, Tillie was a fighter through and through. Her tenacity earned her the nickname of Tillie “Tyson.”
Those who loved her also knew that behind her giggles she packed some serious power in her tiny frame if you made her mad. Tillie enjoyed craft projects, pancakes at Bea’s Cafe, trips to Mohegan Sun, reading magazines, spending time with the family pets, and visiting with friends and family.
Tillie leaves behind Donna, Brianna, Emery, as well as many beloved extended family members and friends.
To honor Tillie’s amazing spirit and spread the joy she was able to gift to everyone she met, her family asks that people do a random act of kindness with the hopes of making someone else smile.
A private home funeral was held with burial services to be announced at a later date.
