Thomas “Tom” Pickett Magruder Greig passed away after a brief illness on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in Portland, Maine.
He was born Aug. 2, 1956, to the late Martha (Appleton) and Pickett Greig. A native of Jamestown, R.I., he moved to Jackson, N.H., in 2007.
Tom graduated from Moses Brown School in Providence, R.I., in 1974 and the University of Rhode Island in 1978.
Tom enjoyed working as a Realtor at Meredith and Clarke and Island Realty in Jamestown for many years. Following in his mother’s footsteps, he turned to a career in health care working with the Rhode Island Department of Health and, most recently, serving as the emergency management director and health officer for the Town of Jackson.
Tom was a member of the Jackson Fire Department and of the National Ski Patrol System serving as a Patroller at Black Mountain Ski Area. Tom was a New Hampshire EMT exam evaluator and an EMT for the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance Service (BJAS).
It was here Tom became an integral member of the Bartlett Jackson Ambulance Service. He quickly became an essential part of the team, continually putting the needs of the service ahead of his own.
Tom became a consistent role model on the ambulance, a figure members would turn to and rely on in times of need. His devotion and compassion for the relationships he developed while serving these neighborhoods will live on as a reminder to what we can all accomplish in our communities with the right fortitude, ethics and morale compass. Bartlett and Jackson are infinitely better places because of Tom Grieg. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him, worked alongside him, and were lucky enough to call him a friend.
Tom was an avid skier, windsurfer and sailor, competing in many major long distance offshore events. Tom summered in Jamestown, sailing on the ocean from an early age, and later developing an interest in R/C boats. He often participated in the Block Island Race on Jim Bishop’s J/44 Gold Digger and was a frequent member of the Gold Digger crew in races to Bermuda.
Recently, Tom was an enthusiastic member of the Back Bay Skippers, a model yacht racing group affiliated with the New Hampshire Boating Museum. Always one of the lead skippers on Back Bay, Tom was a “go to” skipper for both sailing and technical help.
Tom was a kind soul, animal lover, and a dear friend to many. Whether it was on land, snow, sea, or in the medical field, Tom was a passionate leader and teacher. Tom loved precepting new EMT students and always found a way of taking new members of BJAS under his watchful wing.
Tom was a hard worker, faithful friend and a reliable source on anything from air and water currents, knot tying, EMS protocols or highborn dinner etiquette. Tom could frequently be found tending his garden, Googling the sailing conditions around Bermuda or making the best mudslide you ever had.
Tom lived more in one life than many of us ever will. Tom was a witty, stubborn and wonderful person who touched many lives in both Jamestown and Jackson; he will be greatly missed.
Celebrations of Tom’s life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.
Donations may be made either by mail or online to the Jamestown Fire Department & EMS Division, 50 Narragansett Ave., Jamestown, RI 02835, Attn: Treasurer (EIN: 05-0466910) or the Bartlett Jackson Ambulance Service, Box 422, Glen, NH (EIN: 02-0364637) to honor his memory.
