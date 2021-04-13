On Sunday March 7, 2021, Thomas L. Goodman, 95, of Sweden, Maine, slipped away peacefully in search of his next expedition leaving very little in the way of clues … or did he?
No doubt he first went to see his mother and father, Zita and Brigadier General John F. Goodman resting in Arlington National Cemetery. And of course, his brother Col. John Jr. with his wife, Vaughn, there, too. Certainly, to catch up with his beloved wife Barbara, who began her journey six years ago. “Shorty” waits with a smile.
Where might this iconoclastic, rugged individual go? Perhaps his passions in life will be the road map the one-time geographer will follow: To wander again in the jungles of Thailand, surrounded by tigers, seeking out the Stone Age tribes. Then on to Africa with its vast variety of lands, peoples, and animals — admiring anew majestic old lions resting in the treetops. Where hippos can surface underneath his boat on the River Nile … and a baby elephant can greet Mother Zita with a friendly trunk extended over the porch rail.
Rail could also spark a desire to travel once more along the route of that most mysterious of legends, The Orient Express. From the cradle of Western civilization across the frozen tundra to the Far East, where Japan, Vietnam and even China calls out to their one-time guest. An excursion that must include revisiting his Hong Kong tailor, which is properly fitting and suits him to a T.
The world spoke to this explorer, a member of a relatively small club. Intriguing foods and exotic liqueurs fostered award-winning entries to cooking contests — albeit with recipes that most in Maine had never heard of. By extension, the dishes required vegetables certified by many years of exhibitions at the Fryeburg Fair. A sea of Blue Ribbons now festoons the Sweden barn in testament to that.
Sweden, Maine. A place of his youth, restoring the old Flint residence with his father — but all too briefly. However, planting an orchard full of memories later led to fruitful reminders of those days. The woods that reclaimed the once flowing fields became places for hunting, trails, making pathways with snowshoes … giving way to cross country … only in turn to be supplanted by road skis. That man on the side of the road skimming by wearing a startling orange CIA emblazoned cap … yep, that would be him.
If you were to read a list of all his pursuits it would be long, varied, fascinating, and unique. Who else could connect Duct tape; searching for lost dinosaurs or Nazi gold; wandering the Appalachian Trail; the selectman of Sweden who once offered to secede from Maine to join New Hampshire; snorkeling and scuba diving; photography, making movies and television; master teller of tall tales; painter of chipmunks’ tails; never turning down a dessert — ever; collecting a string of qualifications from education icons that included Hebron, Clark, McGill, Dartmouth, NYU – and having the mugs to prove it; serving as Sweden’s fire chief; and a dedicated member of the Historical Society; attempting to create Andy Warhol-esque “art” – that was neither Warhol or art; Telling all who would listen the story about his first hire — “The Bung in the Trunk and the Bump that Knocked it Out” - thereby ending a promising entrepreneurial career. (But made him available for a very “different” kind of job)
Who wouldn’t be intrigued by that job application?
And he loved, above all else, dogs. An enduring love for any kind of canine. Mostly though, yellow Labradors.
He found companionship, love, compassion, and joy in these furry bundles of woof and growl; rarely without a biscuit for dogs encountered on the lake. As a young man, then in Africa, and finally Maine, TLG without an appreciative tail wagging nearby was practically unthinkable.
Dogs basked in his glow, as he did in theirs.
So, listen to the wind for the sounds of happy barking. Look long in that direction. This is where you will find Thomas Lee Goodman. With his dogs. Planning his next grand adventure.
Always …
In lieu of flowers or other remembrances you are welcomed and encouraged to donate to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter 1389 Bridgton Road, Fryeburg ME 04037 (207-935-4358).
Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St. in Bridgton.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at chandlerfunerals.com.
