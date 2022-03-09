Thomas Dale Troon, 78, passed away in the early morning hours of Feb. 21, 2022.
Tom was born on Sept. 26, 1943, in Edgerton, Wis., to Lester and Helen (Jacobson) Troon, of Milton, Wis.
He graduated from Milton High School in 1961. After high school he attended Barber College in Appleton, Wis., and soon opened his first barber shop. In 1963, he enlisted in the Navy and served as his ship’s barber. While stationed in Rhode Island, he met the love of his life, and wife of 55 years, Corinne (Rafter) Troon. Tom and Cori were married on Oct. 8, 1966, in Cranston, R.I.
They welcomed their first son, Jamie, into their world in 1969 and their second son, Rob, in 1973. Six weeks later, they relocated to Wisconsin. In 1983, they returned to New Hampshire — this time laying down their roots in the Ossipee/Effingham area, and then eventually back to the Conway area.
While in Wisconsin, Tom taught auctioneering and had a great auction business and furniture restoration business. Tom was a fantastic husband and father, and he was actively involved with his sons’ Scouts, band, sports and many other activities. Tom was so very proud of his sons all through his life.
While he owned several businesses throughout his life, his passions were his family, auctioneering, charitable activities, fundraising and teaching others. Tom loved auctioneering and did so for 50 years. He was extremely proud in the last several years to own and operate his own auction school (his pride and joy). Tom also loved photography and it was Tom and Cori’s favorite hobby to just ride until they saw something unusual or just enjoyed the beauty all around.
Tom owned/operated many businesses, including his auction business and auction school. He approached every business with integrity and unmatched vigor. As a result of his efforts and dedication, he and his family have contributed to raising millions of dollars for charitable organizations, and individuals in need in and around the Carroll County area. Countless families realized their dreams of home ownership with Tom’s efforts.
He has also trained hundreds of people to realize their dreams of becoming licensed auctioneers. Few have lived their lives and had such a positive impact on so many other peoples’ lives as Tom did.
Tom is survived by his wife Cori Troon of Tamworth, N.H.; his two sons, Jamie and his wife, Karen, of Loudon, N.H.; and Rob and his wife, Kristina, of Freedom, N.H.; and his three grandchildren, Tommie, Logan and Pheona of Freedom. He was always extremely proud of his family.
Tom is also survived by his three sisters, Shirley Sterner and Marlene Ligman of Milton, Wis.; Mildred Steffes of Mesa, Ariz.; and his brother Richard Troon of Milton; as well as all his nieces and nephews.
We will be having a celebration of life for Tom on May 14. If you would like to attend, please respond to memorial@jtroon.com so we can send you the details closer to the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Tom’s memory to the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.
To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolences or for more information go to baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.
