Sylvia Young, 78, died on Jan. 16, 2022, at home in Glen, N.H., with her loving husband Jack by her side. She endured over a decade long battle with myelofibrosis.
Sylvia was born in Brewer, Maine, and moved with her family to Castine, Maine, in 1952. She attended Castine Grammar School and graduated from Bucksport High School in Bucksport, Maine. She graduated from Maine Medical Center School of Nursing, Portland, Maine, in 1965.
Sylvia was adventuresome and loved life. She maintained many friendships, some going back to childhood in Castine, with whom she communicated this past Christmas. She was excellent at celebrating relatives’ and friends’ birthdays.
Sylvia possessed an altruistic quality which was exemplified in her nursing career. She was a compassionate, highly regarded nurse professional both by peers and management. Her coworkers related that she exhibited great prescience as an operating room nurse by frequently knowing the next move prior to the surgeon.
She enjoyed alpine skiing, hiking, cooking, reading and traveling. There were many foreign and domestic trips. Two of her favorites were a ski trip to Switzerland and a delightful June 1980 trip to Ireland with husband Jack and his aunt Mary. She also enjoyed volunteering in the surgery unit at Memorial Hospital in North Conway.
She is survived by her husband Jack of 55 years, her nephews Michael Harmon and his wife Deborah, Joseph Harmon and his wife Christine and their children Lucas, Grace and Sam. She thoroughly enjoyed being with the Harmon children and was very proud of their many accomplishments.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Henry Harmon and his wife, Helen; Philip Harmon and his wife, Rachel; Richard Harmon and his wife, Abby; and Waldo Harmon.
Special thanks to Leona Cloutier and all the empathetic nurses in the Oncology Unit at Memorial Hospital. Also, thanks to Visiting Nurse Home Care and Hospice of Carroll County.
Sylvia will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate to know her.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in Castine, Maine, later in the year.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.
