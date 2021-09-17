Susan Frances Carrette, 62, of Intervale, N.H., died on Sept. 3, 2021, after a brief illness. She was born in Lynn, Mass., on June 19, 1959, to Patrick Carrette and Mary E. Tremblay.
She graduated from Harvard University in 1982 with a bachelors degree in psychology (after being talked out of a degree in anthropology by her father). She moved to the Mount Washington Valley shortly after her college graduation with her dogs and lived all around the valley before starting a family in Bartlett, N.H.
She worked as a mental health worker at AVH until its closing and was a bartender at many restaurants in the valley throughout the years. She was a hard worker, a creative soul, a voracious reader, and genuinely believed that almost anything could be fixed with a little duct tape.
She was a beloved mother and friend and will be greatly missed. She is predeceased by her mother and father and is survived by her two daughters Haley Murnik, of Enfield, N.H., and Lara Murnik, currently of Winooski, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Conway Area Humane Society. Services are to be determined at this time.
