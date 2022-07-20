Born in 1936 to Louise and Robert Keene of Garden City, N.Y., Susan Choate Keene Proctor died peacefully on July 6, 2022, at her home in Conway, N.H. This November 1940 Women's Day Cover Girl moved to Etna, New Hampshire with her family in 1947.
She helped her family run the Keenes Lodge and Ski School before graduating from Hanover High School and then attending the University of New Hampshire.
She taught in Hanover, N.H., and the Winnacunnet, N.H., school system before moving to Conway to teach home economics and be a guidance counselor at Kennett High School where she met her husband, a history teacher and local "boy," William Proctor.
Susan was a longtime member of the Brown Church, the Conway Historical Society, The Potluck Singers and the Conway Village Festival. She was ahead of her time by introducing her family to tofu and worm farming in the late 1970s.
Adventurous biking trips around Europe and with family across the country were a part of her growing-up years.
A volunteer trip to Honduras in 1984 and visits with her parents in Mexico added to her world experiences. Susan’s warm welcoming smile and interest in people made her a welcome member of any gathering. She will be greatly missed by many.
She is survived by her daughters, Louise Proctor of Franklin, N.H., and Ruth Proctor of Conway. Grandchildren, Samia,DeMarco, William Middleton, Lily and Cole Johnson, and four great-grandchildren.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at 1 on Aug. 27 at the Brown Church at 132 Main St. in Conway, N.H. Please bring photos and memories with you.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Conway Historical Society, 100 Main Street, Conway NH 03818 or to Dartmouth Health with Melanoma Research Fund No. 2-22853 in the memo line. Mailed to HB 7070, 1 Medical Drive, Lebanon NH 03756.
