Shirley Louise McLellan, 93, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, with family by her side.
A lifelong resident of North Conway, N.H., she will be missed by all who knew her.
Born to Rose and Clinton Trussell on Dec. 24, 1928, she grew up in North Conway and graduated from Kennett High School.
On Oct. 15, 1949, she married Stuart McLellan.
Affectionately known as “Nana,” she loved caring for her family and others, gardening, watching the birds and going “to camp”; but her greatest joy was being a mother.
She loved where she lived, surrounded by the White Mountains. She climbed many, taught skiing at Cranmore and enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors.
She leaves behind her daughters Joan (Kevin) MacMillan of North Conway and Cathy (Steve) Hulbert of Aiken, S.C.; grandchildren, Matt MacMillan, Casey Kalishman, Jenny MacMillan and Kendra Hart; great-grandchildren, Avery, Brayden, Kylie, Brynn, Hadley, Max, Griffin and Isabel; her sister Phyllis Decas of Wareham, Mass.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Byron “Stuart” McLellan; son Stephen McLellan; granddaughter Rachel; sister Beverly; and brothers, Philip and Bobby.
Visitation hours will be on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway. Private burial will be in the North Conway Cemetery.
