Sheila (Janice) Taylor Jones, 81, of Effingham N.H., passed peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, N.H., after a more than five-year battle with progressive dementia.
Born on Sept. 28, 1940, at Boston Lying-In Hospital’s Richardson House to John Reading and Janice (Appler) Taylor, Sheila was raised in Melrose, Mass., and spent many summers on Leavitt Bay in Center Ossipee, N.H., where her family’s camp has been located since 1949.
After graduating from Melrose High School in 1958, she attended Westbrook Junior College (now the Portland Campus of the University of New England) in Portland Maine, earning an Associate of Applied Science degree in Retailing in 1960.
After two years employed with the Jordan Marsh Company as a floor manager, Sheila returned to school and acquired a Certificate from the Hickox Secretarial School in 1962, then worked at RCA Aerospace Systems in Burlington, Mass., and later at the Houghton Mifflin Company in Boston, where she served as secretary to the treasurer.
In the mid-1960s, Sheila joined the Blitzschnell Ski Club in West Ossipee, N.H., where she met Robert Dennis Jones, whom she married on March 19, 1971, in the Chapel at the Centre Congregational Church in Lynnfield, Mass.
After living in Beverly, Mass., for about a year, Sheila and Bob moved to New Hampshire in 1972, living first in Wolfeboro and then purchasing a home in Effingham in 1973, where, with the exception of a brief period residing in Frederiksted, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands from 1977 to 1978, she lived for the remainder of her life. In 1975, they welcomed their son Erik.
Sheila would be employed throughout Carroll County, N.H., during the next four decades, including at Sunny Villa Restaurant, Indian Mound IGA, JCPenney, North Conway Bank, Carroll Reed, The Center of Hope, Northern Human Services, and with William Marsh MD as well as Industrial Box in Kezar Falls, Maine, before retiring in 2009.
Throughout her life, Sheila made time to give back through involvement in civic affairs and numerous community groups, including serving in Effingham on the planning board from 1974-1977, as tax collector from 1976-1977 and 1984-1988, as a town auditor from 1980-1984, on the activities committee from 1979-1990, as deputy town clerk from 1984-1992, and as a supervisor of the checklist from 1997-2016.
In addition, she was a member, at various times, of the Friends of Effingham, the First Parish Society of the Lord’s Hill Church, the Friends of the Effingham Library, the Effingham History Project, the Restore Effingham’s Architectural & Cultural Heritage (R.E.A.C.H.) Committee, the Effingham Preservation Society, the Lord’s Hill Meeting House, and the Effingham Historical Society.
In addition, Sheila was a Curved Bar Girl Scout, active with the Appler Family Reunion Association, a member of the Ossipee Historical Society, the Effingham representative to the Ossipee Lake Natural Area Working Group, a member of the Broad-Leavitt Bay Association, a Reiki II Practitioner, a Notary Public, a Justice of the Peace, and in 1999, co-wrote “Ossipee Riverlands: Effingham, N.H., Freedom, N.H, and the Great Ossipee River” with Carol Foord of Freedom.
During the four years that her son Erik attended Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, she served on the Parents Association Executive Committee and for most every Saturday morning, volunteered in the Academy’s Kenison Library.
Lastly, for over 50 years, Sheila was heavily involved with alumni affairs at her alma mater, serving as a class agent, class treasurer, class president, reunion chair, alumni association president and member of the Alumni Board of Directors at various times. During those years, she received numerous awards for fundraising and in 2005, was recognized by UNE with the Westbrook Alumni Service Award.
Sheila is survived by Bob, her husband of almost 51 years, and their son Erik, both of Effingham; her twin sister Gail Overberg (David) of Beverly, Mass.; her sister Candace Connelly (James) of Center Ossipee and Gloucester, Mass.; her nephews, Dr. Mark Overberg of Albuquerque, N.M., and John Overberg (Zhen) of Salisbury, Mass.; her niece Louisa Fagone (Michael) of Danvers, Mass.; her niece and goddaughter Alexsandria Connelly (Nicholas Dukette) of Gloucester; her grandnephews, Seth and Blake Fagone of Danvers, Mass.; James Taylor of Gloucester; and Arthur Overberg of Salisbury; and her grandniece Anna Overberg of Salisbury; as well as extended family and friends from throughout her lifetime.
In accordance with her wishes, Sheila will be cremated. A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 16, at noon at the Lord’s Hill Meeting House in Effingham with a reception immediately to follow at the Effingham Historical Society.
The memorial service and reception will be open to all who wish to attend to honor and remember her. Further details regarding the service will be released in future.
On a date to be scheduled later, Sheila will be interred at the family plot in Wyoming Cemetery in Melrose, Mass., in a Delft urn she selected herself because, “If I’m going to be surrounded by dirt, I want to be in something PRETTY!” The internment will be a private occasion for family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations toward a goal of $25,000 to establish an endowed scholarship in Sheila’s name at the University of New England. Anyone wishing to remember her in this way may send contributions to: Sheila Janice Taylor Jones 1960 Scholarship Fund, c/o University of New England, Institutional Advancement, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, ME 04103
Contributions may also be made online at une.edu/giving. Note “Sheila Janice Taylor Jones ’60 Scholarship Fund” in the comments field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.