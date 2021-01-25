On Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, Sheila Holland Cox, loving wife, mother and friend, passed away at home in Silver Lake.
Sheila was born on Nov. 14, 1961. On June 28, 2014, she married the love of her life Michael James Cox. Together, they lived life to the fullest.
Sheila was a longtime member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a supporter of the first charter of the Post 46 American Legion Riders. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile and determination to accomplish anything she set her mind to.
Sheila was preceded in death by her son Rick; sister Joysea Edge; and mother-in-law Laura Botting.
She leaves behind her devoted husband Mike; mother Terri Sentner; dear family members; and many special friends.
A celebration of life for her family and close friends will be held at the American Legion in Conway Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. Social-distancing and mask required.
