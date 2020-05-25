Ruth Ann (Hallett) Johnson, 77, of Conway, N.H., passed away on May 22, 2020, at Maine Medical Hospital following several health issues.
A native of Conway, "Ruthie" was the daughter of Crosby and Emily (Hartford) Hallett. A 1961 graduate of Kennett High School, she had been a member of the choir of the First Baptist Church of North Conway and a youth group director. She later was a communicant of the White Mountain Chapel. She was offered to work at Disney World as a singer but had to decline due to family obligations.
Ruthie was an employee of Birchcraft for ten years; the Yield House for twenty-seven years; and was dearly loved for her work with Home Care Services for a decade. She enjoyed accompanying her husband fishing and especially enjoyed picnicking and camping throughout the Northeast.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by her sisters, Mildred Fava, Rita Cornish, and Louise Wiggin as well as her brother, Donald.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Harry, and their son, Harry Matthew of Conway Center, N.H.; her three granddaughters, Samantha, Emily and Kylie; her brother and sister-in-law, Crosby and Joan Hallett of Franklin, Mass.; and her sister Eileen of Conway; also dozens of nieces and nephews of three generations and her special friend, Wendi Plante.
Arrangements will be made by the Furber & White Funeral Home and services will be officiated by longtime friend, Brian P. Wiggin.
