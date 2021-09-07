Rosemary Margaret Myers passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla.
She was born Aug. 22, 1937, in Albany, N.Y., to John Albert and Grace Mary (Powers) Reilly, the second of their seven children. She attended Blessed Sacrament School, graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1956, and received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the College of St. Rose.
She taught second and third grades at Schools 6 & 9 until she embraced the more challenging career of being a stay-at-home mom. She became a substitute teacher when she was ready to go back to work, and, after a few years, took a position at Elsmere Elementary School.
After most of her life in the Capital District, she spent the last few years in North Conway, N.H., and then Jupiter, Fla., to be near her daughters. Rosemary will be remembered for her quiet strength, endless patience and complete dedication to her family. She embodied a strong spiritual faith, never uttering an unkind word and always seeing the best in others.
Rosemary was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Peter, and her siblings, Margaret Tyndell and John Reilly.
She is survived by her three daughters, Laura (John) Powell of Sacramento, Calif.; Lisa (William) Paczkowski of Jupiter; and Carolyn (Christopher) Lewey of Chatham, N.H.
She is the reason for their excellent penmanship, courteous driving skills, and Irish good looks.
She will be sorely missed by her seven grandchildren, Conor Hilts and Devin Powell of California; Alexander and Jenna Paczkowski of Florida; and Andrew and Reid Irwin and Charlie Lewey of New Hampshire.
She will also be remembered by her four sisters Regina Reilly of Santa Rosa, Calif, Carol van der Laan (Bruce Baright) of Homosassa, Fla.; Mary (Al) DeMarco of Latham, N.Y., and Katherine (Fred) Thomsen of Delmar, N.Y. Her BFFs included Phyllis Cooney, Marie Hogan, and the late Sue Brown.
A wake will be held Friday, Sept. 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Delmar, N.Y., followed by burial at St. Agnes Cemetery in Menands. As COVID prevented the family from having services for Peter last year, his life will be celebrated along with Rosemary’s at the wake.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Dominican Retreat House (1945 Union Street, Niskayuna, NY 12309), one of Rosemary’s favorite places, would be appreciated.
