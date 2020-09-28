Roger M. Kimball, 83, of North Conway, N.H., died Sept. 26, 2020, at Mineral Springs in North Conway.
Born in Woodsville, the son of Maurice and Agnes (Waterhouse) Kimball, he grew up in the Mount Washington Valley and graduated from Kennett High School in Conway, Class of 1954.
Mr. Kimball attended Keene State College and worked in retail for many years. Roger had many years in Florida working for Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Fairbanks, Jr., he lived in Portland, Maine, and worked at Home Quarters and he also ran the kitchen at Scarborough Downs Racetrack in Scarborough, Maine.
He was an avid piano player.
Following retirement, he settled back to North Conway to be around his family which includes: his sister, Jeannette K. Blake of South Conway, N.H.; two nieces, Joan B. Lallas and Jennifer Blake both of Conway, N.H.; and a nephew William S. Blake of South Conway.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway. Private burial will be in Horsemeadow Cemetery in North Haverhill, N.H.
