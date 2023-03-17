Robert William Upton II, 78, passed away on March 10, 2023, from Alzheimer’s disease complicated by a short illness.
Rob was born in 1944 in Concord, N.H., the son of Frederic and Jean Upton. He attended Concord schools and was a 1965 graduate of Dartmouth College.
Rob graduated from Boston University School of Law in 1968 and began his legal career in Manchester before joining the Concord law firm then known as Upton, Sanders & Smith. The firm was founded by Rob’s grandfather and namesake, Sen. Robert W. Upton.
Rob would spend the rest of his 50-year career in private practice with the firm, now known as Upton & Hatfield, practicing first in Concord and later in North Conway, N.H.
Rob’s long-time law partner, Gary Richardson, described Rob as a consummate, all-around lawyer, who advocated for his clients with passion, integrity and diligence. Gary recalled a challenging product liability case they tried early in their careers, where a defective lawn tractor caused grievous injuries to a Claremont teenager.
After an unsuccessful first trial, Rob had the brilliant idea to call a former Concord High School classmate, a small engine mechanic, to testify as an “expert” witness at the second trial. The classmate’s analysis of the lawn tractor’s condition was just the testimony needed to persuade the second jury in favor of Rob and Gary’s client.
Concord lawyer Bob Larsen described Rob as one of his favorite opposing counsels, a true New Hampshire lawyer, home-spun and folksy, but also wise, honest and trustworthy; one who occasionally wore his Bean boots at public hearings to great effect.
Later in his career, Rob was recognized as one of the leading New Hampshire lawyers representing towns and governmental authorities in complex taxation and municipal law disputes, arguing before New Hampshire’s highest court on some of the most consequential cases in this field in modern times.
Along the way, Rob would always say how much he had learned from and valued practicing law at the firm with his father, Fred Upton, and uncles Richard and Gilbert Upton. He would also be quick to add how much he enjoyed working with many wonderful clients, colleagues and opposing counsel.
Rob was an avid skier and loved to play golf with his good friends in Concord and North Conway, but fly fishing was his most beloved pastime. His long-time friend and fishing pal, John Barrett, remarked how Rob could out fish and outlast anyone on the water. John also recalled how Rob loved to follow up long days at their favorite retreat on the Miramichi River with a taste or two of single malt.
Rob is survived by his wife, Lorri Hill Upton of Bridgton, Maine; and his children, Abigael Upton Brown and her husband, Ben Brown, of Cottekill, N.Y.; Emily Upton Saunderson and her husband, Zac Saunderson, of Arlington, Mass.; Samuel M. Upton and his wife, Sarah Lake of Jena, Germany; Molly J. Upton of South Portland, Maine; and Alison F. Upton of Austin, Texas. Rob was also blessed with four grandchildren whom he adored: Fiona, Isla, Hannah and Angus.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rob’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation in North Conway (jensfriends.org).
Wood Funeral Home in Fryeburg, Maine, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at woodfuneralhome.org.
