Longtime local pharmacist Robert “Kim” Ficker passed away April 29, 2022, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, surrounded by his family.
Kim was born on Oct. 5, 1948, in Patterson, N.J., to Dr. Robert F. Ficker and wife, Charlotte “Toddie” Ficker.
Dr. Ficker relocated the family to Kennebunkport, Maine, when he started his practice as the primary doctor serving the local Kennebunkport community.
The family, including younger brother Don B. Ficker, made Kennebunkport their home, where the boys shared a special bond of friendship, camaraderie and a love for the Maine coast.
Kim graduated from Hebron Academy in 1966 and received his BS in biology from Bowdoin College in 1970. He went on to attend Massachusetts College of Pharmacy to receive his R.Ph. and his master’s in business administration from Plymouth State University.
Kim’s career began in North Conway, N.H., where he owned and operated Cressey Pharmacy with his stepbrother Peter Hill.
After a few years, he took a break from pharmacy to become the general manager of the Green Granite Motel and Conference Center in North Conway and oversaw the planning, expansion, and renovation of the motel for more than 10 years.
Kim later returned to his true passion and opened Naples Professional Pharmacy in Naples, Maine, with support from fellow pharmacist David Diller, owner of Bridgton Pharmacy.
Naples Professional Pharmacy became a staple in the Lakes Region of western Maine, where he served and counseled his customers for many years before retiring from pharmacy life in 2009.
Kim is survived by his wife of 22 years Karla Ficker; children Harvest Stephenson and Tate Ficker; stepdaughters, Kristen Santuccio, Katie Saunders and Erin Perry; and brother Don B. Ficker and his wife, Cheryl.
Kim was blessed to enjoy his beautiful 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, sharing endless memories with his friends and Karla by his side.
There is so much we will miss about Kim: His smile, humor, his love of family and more.
Skiing the valley resorts with his children and friends, mountain biking the many trails, roller blading, hiking, kayaking the lakes, and lots of good music were all part of a rich life that taught us how to enjoy and appreciate the outdoors.
Kim was always quick with a joke and helping hand for anyone who was in need. He leaves the gift of a loving family and dear friends to carry on his passion for enjoying the bonds of friendship and love.
Visiting hours will be Friday, May 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home at 2925 White Mountain Highway in North Conway. Funeral service will be Saturday, May 7, at 11 a.m. at Conway Village Congregational Church (also known as the The Brown Church) at 132 Main St. in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you hug a loved one, savor time with family, and enjoy this beautiful valley.
