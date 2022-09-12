Robert Joseph Malvesta, 81, of Eaton, N.H., died Sept. 9, 2022, at the Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He was born in Quincy, Mass., on Oct. 26, 1940, to parents Daniel and Angelina Malvesta.

Bob graduated from Quincy High School in 1958 before attending Northeastern University for undergraduate and then University of Vermont Medical School. Bob served in the Army from July 1, 1971 to June 22, 1973 as chief of Pathology at the United States General Leonard Wood Army Hospital in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.