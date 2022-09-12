Robert Joseph Malvesta, 81, of Eaton, N.H., died Sept. 9, 2022, at the Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He was born in Quincy, Mass., on Oct. 26, 1940, to parents Daniel and Angelina Malvesta.
Bob graduated from Quincy High School in 1958 before attending Northeastern University for undergraduate and then University of Vermont Medical School. Bob served in the Army from July 1, 1971 to June 22, 1973 as chief of Pathology at the United States General Leonard Wood Army Hospital in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.
After leaving the Army, Bob and family moved to Bangor, Maine, where he joined Dahl, Chase Pathology Associates working there until he retired from medicine in 1995.
Bob married Nancy A. Pray of Weymouth, Mass., on May 30, 1965.
Bob is survived by loving wife Nancy, and devoted children Stephen and Jennifer, son-in-law Jason Morelli and future daughter-in-law Shelby Tucker. The pride and joy of Bob’s life were his five beautiful grandchildren; Jennifer’s two sons, Domenic and Roman Malvesta-Morelli; and Stephen’s three children, Miller, Jameson and Carolina Malvesta.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway. Graveside services will be in the Snowville Cemetery in Eaton Wednesday at 11 a.m.
