Robert “Bobby” Desilets, 50, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his home in Fryeburg, Maine.
He was born Aug. 16, 1970, the son of Bernard “Bernie” and Betty (Emery) Desilets.
Bobby graduated from Fryeburg Academy, Class of 1988.
He was a carpet layer for most of his life working for local flooring companies, most recently for Robbie Drew Construction in Lovell, Maine.
Bobby was a hard worker; he loved to travel, hunt deer, camp and spend time in the woods.
He is survived by his parents of Fryeburg; a brother Michael Desilets; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private service will be held at a later date.
His family requests that donations be made in his memory to Suicide Prevention, Opportunity Alliance, 50 Lydia Lane, Portland, ME 04106, ATTN Development Dept.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at woodfuneralhome.org.
