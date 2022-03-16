Richmond Talbot Page of Chocorua, N.H., died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Feb. 25, 2022, in Burbank, Calif.
Known to his friends and family as Toby, he was a dedicated husband and father, crusader against pollution and climate change, inspiring professor, and a witty and droll storyteller.
Toby’s formative years were spent in New York City where his parents, Phyllis Bache Page and Richmond Page lived with his older sister Christina (Diebold). Christina and Toby both attended the City and Country School as elementary students where they were lucky to be at school singing sessions with Pete Seeger. The family moved to Winchester, Mass., where Toby attended middle and high school. He graduated as a math major from Harvard University in 1962.
Serving in the Peace Corps as a volunteer in Ethiopia from 1962-1964 piqued his interest in how development and economics worked which led him to enroll in graduate school at Cornell University where he earned his Ph.D. in economics in 1972.
He met his wife, Theodora Smyth, in Boston while he was there collecting data for his economics thesis on the health effects of air pollution. They were married in June of 1970 and moved to Washington, D.C., where Toby worked on environmental problems at Resources for the Future. Their two children were born there, first Rachel in 1973, then Samuel in 1976.
At this time, Toby collaborated with Dr. Robert Harris of the Environmental Defense Fund on a statistical analysis that found a strong association between drinking water from the Mississippi River and cancer rates. This report, published in Science, was quite controversial but subsequent studies confirmed their results and contributed to the EPA’s regulation of carcinogens in drinking water under the 1974 Safe Drinking Water Act.
In 1977, the family moved to Pasadena, Calif., where Toby taught in the Environmental Quality Lab at the California Institute of Technology. Here, his interest turned to experimental economics and he co-published many articles with professor Richard McKelvey. In 1977, his book “Conservation and Economic Efficiency,” arguing for intergenerational equity of resources, was published.
After a year teaching at UCLA, Toby and his family moved back east to Rhode Island in 1986, where Toby was professor of economics and environmental studies at Brown University. Here, he collaborated with professor Louis Putterman on many experiments in decision theory.
At this time, the family bought an old farmhouse in Chocorua, N.H. Toby summered there with his family for the next 30 years. He served as president of the Chocorua Lake Association beginning in 1996, at which time he turned his attention to the deteriorating quality of Chocorua Lake’s water.
He would delight in racing out during a heavy rain storm to collect samples of water flowing into the lake from the hillsides which, when analyzed, showed high amounts of phosphorous. He organized the coming together of six federal, state and local agencies along with the CLA, to initiate what became known as the “Berms and Swales Project,” a catchment system for the water and sediment running into the lake.
A year after completion, the water quality in Chocorua Lake showed an 82 percent reduction in phosphorus. The water quality remains consistently good to this day, and the project has gotten nation-wide attention.
After he retired from Brown in 2006, Toby continued his interest in environmental problems. He was at work on an environmental textbook when, sadly, Alzheimer’s disease set in. Although unable to keep writing, he could continue to meet twice a year with a storytelling group led by Jay O’Callahan that he and his wife had been a part of for over 20 years. He told stories about his years in the Peace Corps, as a professor and as a dad.
Toby will be remembered for his gentle thoughtfulness, his sharpness of observation, and his musing intelligence. He touched so many people’s lives. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and especially by his wife Theodora; their two children and their spouses, Rachel Bethel and David Bethel; Samuel Page and Jessica Kender; and their children, Gwendolyn Bethel, Simon Bethel, Madeline Page and Maxwell Page.
Donations in Toby’s honor can be made to the Chocorua Lake Conservancy at chocorualake.org.
