Richard L. Griffin, 80, of Milton, Mass., and Chocorua, N.H., husband of the late Elinor S. Griffin (Santuccio) and father of the late Kurt R. Griffin, died peacefully with family at his son Matt and partner Shann Kerner’s home in Milton on Sept. 14, 2020.
Richard is also survived by his grandchildren, Sophie, Alex and William Griffin, and their mother, Elizabeth Sandeman, of Medfield, Mass., and granddaughter Avery Buckley Griffin and her mother, Michelle Buckley, of Hingham Mass.
After a distinguished career as a beloved teacher and coach at Milton Academy, Richard retired to Chocorua in the home he built with his adored wife and sons. Dick and Ellie were married for 52 years until her passing in 2016.
Richard was born in Norwood, Mass., to Philip and Emma Griffin in 1940. He grew up in the New Bedford, Mass., area and attended Wheaton College and Gordon College, where he met Ellie before beginning a career in education. He taught United States history and coached wrestling and football.
At Hamilton Wenham High School, he was nicknamed SugarBear and won three consecutive Cape Ann League Wrestling Championships. He went on to Milton Academy, where his wrestling teams won 14 dual meet championships, including 10 straight, and 11 tournament championships, including the New England Prep in 1986.
“Griff” was inducted into the Massachusetts Wrestling Hall of Fame for his achievements and contributions to the sport. He coached both of his sons, Matt and Kurt, and was an amazing father, and not just to them. Many times, Dick and Ellie took students into their home and their hearts.
He was a proud and loving Grampy to his four grandchildren, delighting in spending time with them and watching their games. Dick touched and helped many people over his career, but also in his life. He was gentle yet tough, and known for his wry sense of humor. He loved his family and friends and would do anything.
Dick's work ethic and toughness were well known and proven by the beautiful home he built largely himself in Chocorua, all during summers and vacations. And as a cancer survivor of almost 30 years, Dick faced much adversity with patience, grace, and seldom a complaint.
He lovingly cared for Ellie 24/7 in her long battle with cancer, and was at her side when she passed. Richard was compassionately cared for by VNACare Hospice in Matt's home.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Dick and Ellie's names to either VNACare or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, who did such amazing work for both Ellie and Dick. A simultaneous in-person (socially distant) and virtual memorial will be held in Chocorua, N.H., on Oct. 3.
For information or to share memories or photos, please email rememberingdickelliecub@gmail.com.
