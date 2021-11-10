Richard Durant Rice of Lovell, Maine, passed away on Oct. 3, 2021.
Born on Feb. 25, 1933, in Cambridge, Mass. Richard spent his formative years in the Boston area. He prepared for college at the Putney School in Putney, Vt. He obtained a degree in biology from Bard College in New York. He studied library science at the University of Rhode Island and also took courses at the Rhode Island School of Design.
Richard served in the Army Medical Corps from 1956-58. He was stationed in Houston, Texas, and later at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
Richard had an eclectic background. He taught at the Interlochen Academy in Western Massachusetts and was a librarian in Pawtucket, R.I. Richard was also skilled at graphic design and drew illustrations for children’s books.
His works appeared in the following books: “The Remarkable Dolphin” (1962), by Henry Chapin, “Portrait of an Island” (1964), by Mildred and John Toal, “Four Flights up” (1964), by Margalo Gilmore and “The Perrely Plight” (1965), by Peter J. Stephens. He served many years as a volunteer for the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library in Lovell, Maine.
Richard was predeceased by his parents Durant and Louise Rice as well as his surrogate family, Donald and Charlotte Hartman and their sons, Brewster and Edward. He leaves behind special friend, Beverly Bassett, and many other friends in the Village of Lovell.
All who knew him would agree Richard was a kind and gentle soul. He was also a man of keen intellect with a great sense for detail. And, with his interest in medieval history, it is therefore fitting that the word chivalrous can be used to accurately describe his general demeanor.
Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service at 45 Main St. in South Paris, Maine.
Online condolences may be shared with his family at chandlerfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.