Richard D. “Dick” Swan died at his home on Aug. 21, 2020.
He was born in Boston on Aug. 22, 1928, to William D. and Bessie A. (Nutt) Swan.
His early years were spent in Needham, Mass., and later in South Weymouth, Mass. He graduated from Weymouth High School, where he was a member of the wrestling team.
After high school, he enlisted in the Navy. Following his four service years, he traveled south to Richmond, Va., to work as a lineman for Virginia Electric Power Co. While there, he met his wife-to-be, Anna Kaiser, who was a student nurse at the time.
The couple married in October 1951. In the spring of 1952, they moved to New England, eventually settling in Marshfield, Mass., where they raised their six children.
Richard worked a number of years for New England Power Co. In the 1960s, he and another electrician formed and ran a successful electrical contracting businesses, North Cape Electric. He also coached a championship youth hockey team called the Kodiacks, which he was proud of.
After their children all graduated from high school, Richard and Anna moved to Tamworth, N.H. Not fully ready to retire, Richard and his friend, Gus Dascoulias formed Tamworth Electric Corp. He worked until he finally retired at the age of 72.
Richard enjoyed watching westerns on television but his passion was hockey. The Bruins were always No. 1 to him.
Richard is survived by his wife of 68 years Anna (Kaiser) Swan; a daughter Kathryn Catalano and her husband, Bart, of Sandwich, N.H.; a son Ronald Swan and his wife, Jacquelyn, of Zionsville, Ind.; a son Christopher and his wife, Cindi, of Glen, N.H.; and a son Timothy of Tamworth; plus numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter Marilyn Swan; a son Jeffery Swan; and his three brothers, William, Robert and Donald Swan.
