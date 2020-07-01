Richard C. Jackman, 62, of Whitinsville, Mass., passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home after an ongoing battle with heart disease.
Raised in Southborough, Mass., he was the son of the late Carlton and Stella (Oles) Jackman.
Richard earned a bachelor’s degree from Framingham State University and worked in the ink room and as a press operator at Avery Dennison in Framingham for over 23 years.
He was an avid Boston sports fan and loved to travel, especially to Silver Lake in N.H., where he could enjoy the outdoor life relaxing with his family or playing card games. In addition to being with his daughters and grandchildren, Richard’s pride and joy was his 1968 Plymouth Fury III, named Christine.
Passionate about history and geography, he recently drove her across the country along the entire Route 66, exploring many sites along the way. Richard was also a music lover, whether he was having a jam session with some friends or listening to his outstanding collection of CDs or vinyl albums.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen Bowman and her husband, David, of Grafton, Mass.; and Tracy Dunning and her husband Eric of Lancaster, Mass.; his siblings, William Jackman of Arlington, Va.; Edward Jackman of Alanya, Turkey; Patricia Altomare of Seabrook, N.H.; Laraine Cormack of Conway, N.H.; and Diane Prata of Framingham, Mass.; his grandchildren, Ryan and Rachel Bowman and Jace Dunning; his former wife Katherine (Chapman) Jackman; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother David Jackman and sister Susan Penfield.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at Southborough Rural Cemetery at 11 Cordaville Road, Route 85, in Southborough.
There are no visiting hours.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association at heart.org.
To leave words of condolence to the family, go to morrissouthboroughfuneral.com.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard C. Jackman, go to morrissouthboroughfuneral.com/obituary/richard-jackman/sympathy.
