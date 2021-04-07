Richard Albert Spaulding, 79, of Gorham, Maine, passed away April 3, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.
Richard was born in Biddeford, Maine, on March 1, 1942, the son of Everett and Laurette (Daupinais) Spaulding.
In March 1974, Richard married his wife Anna Mae and resided in Lyman until her passing.
Richard was devoted to being a loving husband, father, and grand father to his entire family.
He had great respect and love of nature and often enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and golfing with those he loved.
Richard was a very open-minded person, not only to his close friendships but also to his family. Good or bad he always told it like it was. He always instilled in his family to be true to yourself and be your own person.
Richard loved his family enough in the years he was with them to last a lifetime.
God saw that he paid his due and forgiven him and welcomed him back home; John 3:16
Richard is lovingly survived by his son Dean and his wife, Tanya, and grandchildren, Dakota and John-Michael; stepchildren, Debra, Rick, Dennis, Shirley and Jeff; along with several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; brothers, Mike and Norman; and one sister Sue as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents and brothers Roger, Ronny and Donald.
There will be a small gathering for family at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, please go to autumngreenfuneralhome.com.
The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling Mr. Spaulding’s arrangements.
