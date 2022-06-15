Peggy Ann Perry, 78, of Charles Perry Road in Freedom, N.H., passed away June 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H.

Peggy Ann Perry

Born May 13, 1944, in Brunswick, Maine; daughter of the late Marion Strout, she lived in Brunswick until moving to Freedom in 1965.

Peggy was an elementary school teacher for many years at the Freedom Elementary School, the Conway Elementary School, Pine Tree Elementary School and John Fuller Elementary School.

She is predeceased by her husband Charles David Perry in 2018.

She leaves two sons, C. Bradley Perry of Freedom; and Brian J. and his fiancee; Angela R. Ricci of Freedom; a sister Joan R. Laws of Brunswick; and two grandchildren.

Services will be private.

The Baker-Gagne Funeral Home and Cremation Service is assisting the family with the arrangements.

To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolences or for more information go to baker-gagnefuneralhomes.com.

