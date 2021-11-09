Pauline J. Dubie, 77, of Inverness, Fla., formerly of Jackson, N.H., passed away on Oct. 28, 2021.
She was born on Aug. 6, 1944, in Berlin, N.H., to Albert and Rose Roberge.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years Edward; her children, Teri Gray (Daniel) of Wallingford, Vt.; Katie Houston (Peter) of Citrus Springs, Fla.; Edward Dubie III (Malissa) of Presque Isle, Maine; and Albert Dubie (Valerie) of Conway, N.H.; her eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, plus her sisters of Gorham, N.H.; Lorraine Croteau and Cecile Francoeur; along with several nieces and nephews are left to cherish her memory.
During her lifetime, in the late 1960s, she was a custodian of the Jackson Grammar School in Jackson. In the 1970s, she was head housekeeper of Thorn Hill Lodge in Jackson and Linderhoff Motel in Bartlett, N.H. In the 1980s, she was head housekeeper of Fox Ridge Resort in North Conway, N.H. For a few years, she taught catechism at the Catholic Church in North Conway.
She was a 30-year member of the Jackson Fire Department Ladies Auxiliaries. A member for over 20 years of the Glen Grange, Madison Cascade Grange, White Mountain Pomona Grange and the New Hampshire State Grange.
In 1990, she started her own housekeeping business and ran that until 2007 when both her and her husband retired. During retirement, they enjoyed traveling in their camper. They visited 27 states plus two provinces in Canada, averaging 75-90 nights a year. Pauline enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, dancing and spending time with her cherished grandchildren.
She will always be remembered for her joyfulness and always being a smiling funny lady. There will be no arrangements as those were her wishes. Her ashes will remain with her beloved husband until they meet again where they will both be put to rest in Jackson, where they built their life and family together.
The family sends their extreme gratitude to those who have sent condolence cards. A loving thank you to the nurses and doctors at Citrus Memorial Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Jackson Fire Fighters Association, P.O. Box 329, Jackson, NH, 03846.
