With heavy hearts we would like to let his friends know that Paul Michael Ashnault died suddenly on Feb 20, 2022.

He is survived by his beloved daughter Cara, her husband Chris and two grandchildren Nora and Leo. He is also survived by siblings, Pam, Laurel and Tim.

Paul will be missed tremendously by so many people. A celebration of life will be held in the spring.

