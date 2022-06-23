Together again.
Paul Davis Whetton, 88, of Crestwood Drive, Intervale, N.H., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Boston on June 6, 1934, only child of John James and Winifred Irene (McAleer) Whetton.
He graduated Needham High School, Class of 1952, Tilton School, Class of 1953 and attended University of New Hampshire, Class of 1957, a member and president of Acacia Fraternity.
Paul was a member of the Massachusetts National Guard and completed his basic training at Fort Dix, N.J., in 1958.
Following the death of his father, he moved to New Hampshire to assist his mother in the family business, The Wayside Gift Shoppe in North Conway, N.H. In 1960, he married Joan Marie Newman of Natick, Mass., and settled in North Conway raising three children.
He had been a member of the North Conway Rotary Club since 1958, serving as its president in 1967. When first moving to the area, he coached Little League baseball and served as Treasurer of the North Conway Chamber of Commerce.
In 1964, he went into business with a former fraternity brother moving an existing business from North Hampton to Conway as Form-A-Top Corporation. In 1968, Paul assumed sole ownership, operating in Conway until 1987, and then in Fryeburg, Maine until his retirement in 1992.
He served a number of municipal appointed and elected positions in Conway. He was a selectman from 1992-1999, serving as chairman for four years; a police commissioner for 17 years; a member of the Planning Board for two terms, helping to craft the current zoning ordinance; and a Commissioner of the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct since the early 1980s. He was affiliated with the Friday Men’s Breakfast group at the Congregational Church since its beginning in 1992 and served as the Treasurer of the Mount Washington RC (airplane) Club since the early 2000s.
Paul had many recreational interests. He always loved boats, and as a boy and young adult, he enjoyed boating on Squam Lake. He and Joan boated the Charles River and Boston Harbor prior to their marriage.
For years, the couple boated on Lake Winnipesaukee with their children, and in later years on New England coastal waters from Bar Harbor to Nantucket. They were members of the Downeast Yacht Club from 1983-2005 and cruised on many trips with the club along the coast of Maine, often traveling with as many as 40 boats.
Paul was a snowmobile enthusiast, and enjoyed many winters with his family traveling on their Ski-Doo’s to Diamond Pond, Lovewell Pond, and over Hurricane Mountain to the fields of Chatham. He had the same Goldwing motorcycle since 1979, taking meticulous care of it and enjoying many short trips and long ones, including to Newfoundland, Michigan, South Carolina and Florida.
He was a dedicated family man who worked hard and really knew how to play, too!
He was predeceased by his parents, John and Winifred (McAleer) Whetton; his wife Joan (Newman) Whetton after 52 years of marriage; and his oldest daughter Carol Lee (Whetton) Adams.
He is survived by Carol’s husband Sam Adams of Hampton N.H.; Janice and her husband, Mark Mudgett, of Bartlett, N.H.; and John and his wife, Alva Whetton, of San Diego Calif.; grandchildren, Andrew McGaffigan; Lindsay Lewis; Chris Mudgett; Heather Forbes and their spouses; and Arielle Whetton and Julian Whetton; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Mazzalynn, Cali, Jax, Logan, Emma, Anna, Mack, Sebastian, Lily and Paxtin.
A celebration of life service, lead by the Rev. John Hogue, will be held at the First Church of Christ Congregational in North Conway, N.H., on Wednesday, June 29, at 1 p.m. Fellowship, a short slideshow, and refreshments will follow in the vestry of the church.
Interment will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Donations can be made in Paul’s name to the Gibson Center, North Conway at gibsoncenter.org or by mail 14 Grove St. in North Conway, NH 03860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.