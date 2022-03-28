Patrick Michael Connors, 29, of Hampton, N.H., passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Patrick was born in Conway, N.H., on March 15, 1993, the son of Daniel Connors of Hampton and Patricia Donnelly of Conway.
Patrick was raised in Conway and graduated from Kennett High with the Class of 2011. He entered the construction trade after high school and worked for a number of companies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
He possessed an entrepreneurial mindset and always wanted to be his own boss. Patrick was a focused, which was sometimes viewed as stubborn, hard-working young man.
He knew many people but had a small core of really good friends. He was a true friend in every sense of the word and was always there for those he cared about and those with similar struggles in their lives.
In addition to his mother and father, he leaves behind his grandmother and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Patrick’s family is comforted to know that he is now in the loving care of his Godmother, Kate Meany Orlandella.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you get your family together and do something special in memory of Patrick.
Visiting hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Services will follow the visitation starting at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Please go to remickgendron.com to view Patrick’s memorial website, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.