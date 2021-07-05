Patricia Godfrey Hodge passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 23, 1937, in Porter, Maine. Pat was the daughter of the late John P. and Lillian (Cole) Godfrey. Pat lived her youth in Freedom, N.H. Her family enjoyed the many stories Pat told of her time living on Swett’s Hill and living in Freedom Village.
After graduating from Kennett High School in Conway, N.H., Pat married the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Hodge. Pat and Bob were married for 63 years before his death in 2019.
The first 14 years of their marriage were spent in the military with Pat following Bob on his assignments both overseas and stateside. It was during these years that their five daughters, Kimberly, Karole, Karrie, Kellie and Karen were born.
Pat would never forget her New Hampshire roots and would bring her family back to Freedom for vacations and also during an extended time when Bob was stationed in Vietnam.
Upon Bob’s retirement from the military, Pat and Bob would bring their young family back to live in New Hampshire, first living in Effingham, N.H., and eventually moving back to Freedom in 1977.
Family was always important to Pat, besides her marriage to Bob and her five daughters, Pat thoroughly enjoyed being a grandmother.
Pat had 14 grandchildren and their spouses who called her “Nana” and 18 great-grandchildren who called her “Nana Nana.”
Pat also enjoyed numerous special pets, including both dogs and a cat in her life. Pat also loved to cook for her family, especially over the holidays.
Pat was also a big part of the Freedom Community. She was a member, past president and a lifetime deaconess of the First Christian Church of Freedom.
Pat spent some time working in the office at the Mountain View Nursing Home in Ossipee and working for the Granite State Newspaper in Wolfeboro, N.H.
Pat is survived by her five daughters, Kimberly Jewell and her husband, Gary; Karole Lucy and her husband, Rob Graftham; Karrie Buttrick and her husband, Brandon; Kellie Skehan; and Karen Knapton and her husband, Greg; her 14 grandchildren and their spouses; her 18 great grandchildren. She also survived by her sisters, Pricilla Barnes and Nettie Nason; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Hodge; her brother, Albert Godfrey; her grandson, Glenn Buttrick, her granddaughter, Laura Jewell; Son-in Laws, Joseph G. Skehan Jr. and William Lucy.
There will be no calling hours.
Graveside services will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Freedom, N.H., on July 10, at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, 1389 Bridgton Road in Fryeburg, ME 04037.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, go to lordfuneralhome.com.
