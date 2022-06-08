Norman Eastman, 93, died peacefully at his home on June 6, 2020.
He was born on March 31, 1929, in Chatham N.H., one of seven children of Everett and Carrie (Charles) Eastman, graduating from Fryeburg Academy, Fryeburg, Maine, in 1947.
On Aug. 14, 1950, he married C. Elizabeth "Libby" (Smith) Eastman, a graduate of Kennett High School, Class of 1948.
Norm was a heavy equipment operator and worked on the construction of the interstate highway system from Connecticut to the Canadian border. He became one of the top grader operators in New England.
He and his wife moved to Soldotna, Alaska, when he retired and together they built "8 stick and 4 log houses" in the years they lived there. In their spare time together, they enjoyed hunting for caribou, elk, moose, brown bear, big-horn sheep, and fished for salmon and halibut.
Norm at age 68, Lib at age 67 and a 15-year-old grandson, hiked the 33-mile Chiltook Trail from Alaska to British Columbia made famous during the 1898 Klondike Gold Rush.
Norm lost Libby in 2010 and in 2013 moved to Texas and built a small house next to his daughter Joyce where he remained until his death.
He was preceded in death by his wife "Libby" of 60 years; brothers Herbert Eastman and Nelson Eastman and sister Jean Eastman.
He is survived by his three sons, Gordon Eastman of Reading Vt.; Loren Eastman of Warrenton Va.; and David Eastman of Lyndon Vt.; daughter Joyce Rogers of Winnsboro Texas; brothers, Richard Eastman, Frank Eastman and Charles Eastman; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will occur at a future date.
