Millard S. Davis, 93, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021, at Mineral Springs Rehab in North Conway, N.H., after falling in his home. Millard was born in Otisfield, Maine, on March 20, 1928.
He spent his childhood in Fryeburg Harbor, Maine, and was a member of the United Methodist Church from an early age. He married Yvonne Ryerson on Oct. 9, 1948, and lived happily with her for 67 years prior to her passing in 2015.
He worked hard supporting his family in forestry jobs, working many years for Diamond Match Co. and Lovell Lumber Co. He loved gardening and visiting with his family.
After retiring, he and Yvonne spent many wonderful weeks each winter staying with his brother Larry and wife Aline in their Florida home. He loved taking rides in his 1948 Kaiser and entered it in the Fryeburg Fair Parade each year.
He was predeceased by his parents Edwin and Eva Davis, his son Joseph Davis, his daughter in law Libby Davis, his brother Ernest Davis and his beloved wife Yvonne.
He is survived by his sons, Millard Davis Jr. (Mel) of Fryeburg, Maine, and George Davis and wife, Diana, of Stow, Maine; daughter Yvonne Davis of Fryeburg; daughter-in-law Darilyn Davis of Solon, Maine; grandsons David Davis and companion Sarah of Winslow, Maine; George Davis and wife Denise of Bridgton, Maine; Eric Davis and wife, Julie, of Denmark, Maine; Michael Davis and wife, Stephanie, of Fryeburg; Andy Davis and wife, Megan, of Orrington, Maine; Cory Jackson and wife, Martha, of Denmark; and Zachary Jackson of Bath, Maine; and by many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by his sisters, Marion Cole of Florida; Esther Brooks of Greenwood, Maine; and Dora Richardson of Hebron, Maine; and by brothers, Lawrence Davis of Limington and Daniel Davis of Mechanic Falls, Maine.
We love you and miss you Grampa, but we know you want to be with Gram and are thankful that you are together again.
A spring service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by Wood Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be shared at woodfuneralhome.org.
Donations in his memory may be made to Fryeburg Rescue, P.O. Box 177, Fryeburg, ME 04037.
