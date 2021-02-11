Michael T. "Mike" Cleary, 74 of Center Conway, N.H., passed away on Feb. 3, 2021 after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Thomas and Evelyn (Criticos).
He resided in Methuen, Mass., prior to moving to Center Conway in 1988. He attended Tenney Memorial High School and Northern Essex Community College, with an AS in Electronics. He joined the USN in 1966 proudly serving his Country, he was a Vietnam Veteran.
He was a master mechanic, earning many titles. He was the proud owner of Cleary's Engine and Machine shop in Methuen, Mass., for many years. Known as "Magic Hands," he built many race car motors in his time.
After moving to Center Conway, he was employed by Butler Fleet Services as a regional manager for Verizon.
Mike was a competitive skier. Racing in the Nastar series he was once rated as the number one skier in his age group in New Hampshire and No. 4 in the country. He raced on the slopes at Mountain Meisters every Wednesday at Cranmore Mountain. He would pick up The Conway Daily Sun every Thursday checking the times of his fellow skiers. He was always available to give advice on technique whether you asked for his opinion or not.
He could be found at the Ham Arena on Thursday nights playing a fierce game of hockey. When he could no longer skate he coached his team, also giving advice. He loved a good hockey game.
He is survived by the love of his life, Virginia (Gigi) Cleary; daughters, Colleen J. (Rick) Shubert and Debra L. (Gil) Soucy; step-son Stephen J Tremblay and step-daughter Patricia M (Peter) Good; grandchildren Madelyn and Nick Shubert; Lauren and Ethan Soucy; Sarah and Sophie Good. Sisters, Janet (John) Mellor, Christine Cleary and Susan Jutras.
Services will be held at Boscawen Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H., in the spring.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Assistance Canine Training Services (A.C.T.S.), P.O. Box 52, North Conway NH 03860.
