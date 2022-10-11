Michael Andrew Coffield, 55, of Madison, N.H., passed away on Sept. 25, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with cancer during which he never complained.

Michael Andrew Coffield

Mike was born on Jan. 24, 1967, at the U.S. Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, Va. As a "military brat" he traveled the world, courtesy of his father's Air Force career, to Massachusetts, Florida, England, California (twice), Oklahoma, The Philippines, and Michigan, where he met Judi, the amazing young woman he chose to spend his life with.

