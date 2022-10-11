Michael Andrew Coffield, 55, of Madison, N.H., passed away on Sept. 25, 2022, at the Jack Byrne Hospice Center at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center after a long and courageous battle with cancer during which he never complained.
Mike was born on Jan. 24, 1967, at the U.S. Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, Va. As a "military brat" he traveled the world, courtesy of his father's Air Force career, to Massachusetts, Florida, England, California (twice), Oklahoma, The Philippines, and Michigan, where he met Judi, the amazing young woman he chose to spend his life with.
Mike moved his family to New Hampshire from Florida in 1997. He and Judi helped his parents when they opened the UPS Store. They lived in Bartlett, N.H., and Conway, N.H., before moving to Madison.
Mike was extremely gifted and talented. There didn't seem to be anything he couldn't do once he put his mind to it. After leaving UPS, Mike created "Coffield Custom," an independent carpentry/renovation business. He also worked at The Eagle House golf course, groomed trails for Jackson Ski Touring, and most recently worked for Diesel Works in Center Conway, N.H.
Mike was an avid hunter and was a member of the Carroll County Fish and Game Club where he taught hunter safety. He was a talented artist and musician, enjoyed doing fine carpentry and working on his garden. He liked playing guitars, some of which he made himself.
Mike had a gift of gab and was as comfortable with the bum on the street as with the president of a company. He was brilliant and had a thirst for knowledge and was always learning. He was fascinated by the universe and this planet, was concerned about the environment and climate change.
Mike had a wicked sense of humor, was a wiz at Jeopardy, and was the spirit of Christmas for his family. Tough on the outside, he was a sensitive soul to those who knew him well. He loved babies and little kids and was closest to God when surrounded by the woods, finding beauty in nature. Family was important to him and his three girls were the center of his life.
Mike is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Judi; daughters, Robyn and Christine; his parents, Paul and Lee; brother, Matthew (Sheila) of Chester, Va.; sister, Allison Krichbaum (Gary) of Middletown, Md. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins of the Coffield, Bennett and Magadini families; special friends, and a host of people who knew and loved for the special gift he was.
A celebration of Mike's life is planned for the spring.
In lieu of flowers, the fmily requests donations be made to Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation in Conway or the Jack Byrne Hospice Center at the Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center campus in Lebanon, N.H.
