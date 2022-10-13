Maurice LaMothe, affectionately known as Moe or Ric, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

Maurice LaMothe

Moe was born March 1, 1927. He had been living at Mountain View Community, Ossipee, N.H., for the last 2½ years, where he amused both staff and residents with his many jokes and whole-hearted sense of humor. Prior to that, in March of 2016, his daughter, Melody and grandson, Derek moved him to New Hampshire from Las Vegas, where he had lived since 1995. Moe moved to Bakersfield, Calif., from Lowell, Mass., in 1990 with his former wife, Elva. Prior to that he spent his life living in the Lowell area.

