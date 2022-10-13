Maurice LaMothe, affectionately known as Moe or Ric, passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Moe was born March 1, 1927. He had been living at Mountain View Community, Ossipee, N.H., for the last 2½ years, where he amused both staff and residents with his many jokes and whole-hearted sense of humor. Prior to that, in March of 2016, his daughter, Melody and grandson, Derek moved him to New Hampshire from Las Vegas, where he had lived since 1995. Moe moved to Bakersfield, Calif., from Lowell, Mass., in 1990 with his former wife, Elva. Prior to that he spent his life living in the Lowell area.
Moe is remembered for his comical sense of humor, always making everyone laugh, no matter what life presented him. Moe was in the Merchant Marines and a chef in the Navy. He worked at the Lark Dress Co. in Lowell for many years as a dress cutter.
In the late '50s, Moe single-handedly built the family home in Pelham, N.H. He also owned a Septic business and was the Lowell K-9 Officer. He spent decades “junking” long before it became popular. He was an avid bingo player and enjoyed countless hours at the slots in Vegas. He was a man of many talents!
He is predeceased by his mother Beatrice LaMothe; father Joseph LaMothe; and six siblings.
Moe is survived by his loving sister Beatrice “Bea” McGee of Saco, Maine; and younger brother Roger LaMothe of North Carolina. He is also survived by his former wife and mother of his children, Barbara Priebe of Beverly Mass. and their children, Paul McQuaid of Gloucester Mass.; John McQuaid; Melody Bergman and Lorie Gallant both of Tamworth, N.H. He leaves behind nine grandchildren; one great-granddaughter Isla Marie Bergman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be at the Conway Village Congregational Church at 132 Main St. in Conway, N.H., on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 3 p.m. Family and friends are cordially invited.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to either the Conway Village Church (thebrownchurch.org/shop) or The Lowell Humane Society (lowellhumanesociety.org/donate).
