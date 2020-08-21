Dunnellon, Fla. — Matthew “Matt” Scott Banham, 60, died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his residence while under the care of his family and Hospice.
He was born on July 30, 1960, in Portsmouth, Va.
Matt grew up in Virginia Beach, Va., and Fairfax County, Va., attending Chantilly High School, before moving to Florida with his family in 1994 and then to Jackson, N.H., in 2006 where he worked at the Red Fox Restaurant in Jackson.
After his father passed in 2007, he returned to Dunnellon during the winters to help his mother.
He was Christian by faith and had a passion for the outdoors, especially hiking, photography, playing basketball, tennis, and golf. Matt will be dearly missed by all his family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Herbert G. Banham Jr. and his grandson Deklin Oldt.
He leaves behind his children, Ryan Oldt, Josh Oldt, Troy Banham, Tara Mendoza and Carly Rubio; his mother, Nancy Banham; his brothers, Michael and Herbert Banham; his sisters, Cindy Fitzgerald and Laura Wilton and his 12 remaining grandchildren.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, if you find it in your hearts, please donate to the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests at forestsociety.org/regions/white-mountains, or the American Cancer Society at cancer.org/involved/donate.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.