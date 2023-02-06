Mary Claire Ballou, 68, of Glen, N.H., passed away peacefully during the early morning hours on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, after a courageous nine-month battle against ovarian cancer.

Mary Claire Ballou

She was born on Dec. 24, 1954, to John J. and Dorothy Cronin, grew up in St. Gregory’s Parish in Dorchester, Mass., and was a graduate of Suffolk University in Boston. For many years, she worked as a service representative with the New England Telephone Company and as an Instructional Aide for the Shrewsbury Public Schools. After retiring, she supported her community, volunteering for Angels & Elves and teaching CCD at Our Lady of the Mountains Parish.

