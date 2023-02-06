Mary Claire Ballou, 68, of Glen, N.H., passed away peacefully during the early morning hours on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, after a courageous nine-month battle against ovarian cancer.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1954, to John J. and Dorothy Cronin, grew up in St. Gregory’s Parish in Dorchester, Mass., and was a graduate of Suffolk University in Boston. For many years, she worked as a service representative with the New England Telephone Company and as an Instructional Aide for the Shrewsbury Public Schools. After retiring, she supported her community, volunteering for Angels & Elves and teaching CCD at Our Lady of the Mountains Parish.
Mary Claire will be remembered by so many as caring, friendly, funny, dedicated, strong and brave. She was well known for her gregarious way of connecting with whomever she met. She was always proud of her Irish roots and had the gift of gab even before kissing the Blarney Stone.
She found joy with her toes in the sand, most often with the gals down by lifeguard Chair 7 at West Dennis Beach. She loved finding bargains not only for herself, but for others, and would often surprise her family with outfits she had found on clearance.
Mary Claire was a lifelong Red Sox fan, and she practically grew up in Fenway Park. When her daughter married a Phillies fan, she got satisfaction from mailing her husband a broom when the Sox swept the Phillies. When her grandson Thomas became a Phillies fan, she showed how family came first by watching Phillies games so she could talk about the games with her grandson and strengthen her connection with him.
Mary Claire loved reading and was involved with several book groups, and she enjoyed connecting with her friends through books. She also enjoyed traveling, both internationally and in the United States. Some of her favorite places to explore were Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.
Family was at the center of Mary Claire’s life. She would always say “Life is good” when her family and friends were with her, when she was planted on the beach or enjoying a home cooked meal. She took the battle with ovarian cancer one day at a time, reminding us, “It is what it is.” Her final goal was to stave off the advancing cancer long enough to be able sit on her favorite beach one more time.
Mary Claire is survived by her beloved husband and best friend of 47 years, William C. Ballou; her daughter Caroline Ballou, her son-in-law, Craig Panzer, and her grandchildren, Thomas and Norah Panzer, who were the lights of her life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Paulist Center at 5 Park St. in Boston on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute or the Paulist Center Boston.
