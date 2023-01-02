Marie-Antoinette Lee Hampton “Tony,” 98, of Freedom, N.H., died on Dec. 25, 2022.
Tony was born on Dec. 31, 1923, in Arlington, Mass., to Wilbur Watts Lee and Marguerite Brodeur. She married her sweetheart, Levis Hampton, on July 2, 1950. She and Levis were both professors at Tennessee Wesleyan University and Pine Manor Junior College. They finished their careers as professors at Endicott College, where Tony taught English Literature and Speech. She was passionate about and involved with the drama department through her years spent teaching at Endicott.
They raised their children, Brian and Yvonne, in Wellesley and Hamilton, MA. They spent every summer and many holidays at their family home, Roof Tree Farm, in Freedom and later retired and moved full-time to Freedom. Their 100-acre property and farmhouse had ample space for Tony’s many hobbies, including gardening, sewing, cooking, renovating, writing and painting. And their many pets over the years.
Tony and Levis were married for 63 years. To Levis, she was better known as Flutterby. They were quintessential lovebirds and inseparable. It was common to find Tony sitting on Levis’ lap in coordinating outfits.
They were members of the First Christian Church of Freedom and an integral part of the South Eaton Meeting House community. Tony was involved with the Christmas plays, children’s program, and often led sermons while Levis played the organ. As a Lay Minister, she was frequently called on to be the interim minister at other local churches, and perform weddings, baptisms and vow renewals.
Tony was a devoted grandmother. Living less than 5 miles from all of her grandchildren, she formed a special relationship with all of them. Whether she was sewing matching Easter dresses and bonnets, cooking Floating Island dessert for holidays, or providing advice on graduation speeches, she delighted in seeing her grandchildren grow up around her.
Tony was a very special woman who lived a full and active life. She was full of spirit, uniquely talented, and deeply loved those around her.
She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Yvonne Hampton Hoyt; daughter-in-law, Daiva Hampton; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; and extended family.
She is predeceased by her husband, Levis Hampton, and her son, Brian Hampton.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 2 p.m. at the First Christian Church of Freedom in Freedom with a reception to follow at the Freedom Town Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the South Eaton White Meeting House Parish Association, P.O. Box 125, Freedom, NH, 03836.
