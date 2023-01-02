Marie-Antoinette Lee Hampton 'Tony'

Marie-Antoinette Lee Hampton “Tony,” 98, of Freedom, N.H., died on Dec. 25, 2022.

Tony was born on Dec. 31, 1923, in Arlington, Mass., to Wilbur Watts Lee and Marguerite Brodeur. She married her sweetheart, Levis Hampton, on July 2, 1950. She and Levis were both professors at Tennessee Wesleyan University and Pine Manor Junior College. They finished their careers as professors at Endicott College, where Tony taught English Literature and Speech. She was passionate about and involved with the drama department through her years spent teaching at Endicott.

