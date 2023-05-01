Margaret Katharine "Peg" Nichols, 79, of Freedom, N.H., surrounded by her loving daughters, finally succumbed to Stage 4 lung cancer on April 26, 2023, after fighting valiantly for over five years.

Margaret Katharine 'Peg' Nichols

Peg was born in Washington, D.C., in 1944 to the late Robert F. Thurrell Jr. and Constance Smith. She grew up in Denver, Colo., and Washington, D.C., and spent summers in Wolfeboro, N.H.

