Margaret Katharine "Peg" Nichols, 79, of Freedom, N.H., surrounded by her loving daughters, finally succumbed to Stage 4 lung cancer on April 26, 2023, after fighting valiantly for over five years.
Peg was born in Washington, D.C., in 1944 to the late Robert F. Thurrell Jr. and Constance Smith. She grew up in Denver, Colo., and Washington, D.C., and spent summers in Wolfeboro, N.H.
In 1965, Peg married her childhood sweetheart Geo. Peter Nichols. They were married for 53 years residing in both Illinois and New Hampshire.
Peg will be remembered for her big generous heart and her ability to organize anything. Peg could feed 50 people just as easily as four and would much prefer to be in the kitchen behind the scenes than out in front socializing. There was always room for one more whether it was for a meal or overnight stay.
Volunteering has been a big part of Peg’s life, especially in retirement. Peg has held positions on the boards of the Freedom Community Club and Freedom Food Pantry.
Additionally, Peg has been the President of the Ladies Quilting Guild at the First Christian Church of Freedom for several years where thousands of baby quilts have been lovingly sewn and distributed through Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. RSVP of Carroll County awarded Peg the Volunteer of the Year Award in 2017.
She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Mike) Hanson of Rockford, Ill.; and Barbara Nichols (Kip Reynolds) of Falmouth, Maine; brothers, Robert F. (Lynn) Thurrell III of Pownal, Maine; and Peter Thurrell of West Dummerston, Vt.; sister Nancy Thurrell of Meredith, N.H.; six grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Peg will be cremated and a small private family gathering will be held.
