Margaret A. “Peg” Ashley, 66, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Huggins Hospital, Wolfeboro, N.H.
Peg was born July 3, 1954, in Lynn, Mass., the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Marie (Furey) Mannion and grew up in the Lynn area.
She was a 1972 graduate of St, Mary’s High School in Lynn. She moved to Wolfeboro, where she had lived for 7 years and moved to Center Ossipee 20 years ago.
Peg had worked as a Phlebotomist at Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro for several years and retired just a few years ago.
She is survived by four brothers Joseph Mannion and John Mannion both of Florida and Michael and James Mannion both of Massachusetts. She also leaves behind four nephews and two nieces.
She was predeceased by her husband Scott Ashley.
Calling hours will be Saturday, April 24, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lord Funeral Home at 23 Club Lane in Wolfeboro. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. immediately following.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
